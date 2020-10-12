Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.