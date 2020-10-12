Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Realogy by 139.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

