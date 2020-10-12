Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $150.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $143.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,805,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.