Citigroup Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

