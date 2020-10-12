Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

