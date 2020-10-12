Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.