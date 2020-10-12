NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $5,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,488.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,424.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,096.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,442.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,428.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NeoPhotonics Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
Provident Financial Services Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
PBF Energy Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Sarepta Therapeutics Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Visa
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report