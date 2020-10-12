NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $5,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,488.25.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,424.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,096.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,442.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,428.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.