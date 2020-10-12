Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.33.

NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

