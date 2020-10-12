Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $150.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $143.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.