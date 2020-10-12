Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Shares of NVTA opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,357 shares of company stock worth $3,933,921. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in InVitae by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InVitae by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

