Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $221.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Cowen from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.39 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

