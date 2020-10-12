Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.74 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

