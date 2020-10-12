Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

BLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

