B. Riley Securities Trims National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. MKM Partners reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.55 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

