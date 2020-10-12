Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Head-To-Head Review

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.11% -63.34% -56.30% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.00 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Summary

Akerna beats Glory Star New Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

