Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.76.

C opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,379,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 172,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

