Contrasting Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Accel Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78% Kidoz -292.28% -130.43% -120.24%

Volatility & Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.20 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -123.78 Kidoz $4.52 million 9.57 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Kidoz on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.