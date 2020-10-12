USDQ (USDQ) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00008495 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $2,493.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00088823 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00060811 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021314 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000234 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

