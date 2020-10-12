Abyss Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $2.81 million and $92,843.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

