Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $609,510.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.01103688 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

