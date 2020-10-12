OTOCASH (OTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Escodex and Altilly. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $112.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000378 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

