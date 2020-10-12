Metronome Price Reaches $0.76 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. In the last week, Metronome has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $420,145.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,419,863 coins and its circulating supply is 10,990,764 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

