Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $1.71

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00014883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $95.17 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

