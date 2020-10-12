AceD Achieves Market Cap of $273,407.63 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. AceD has a market cap of $273,407.63 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000740 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,731,287 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

