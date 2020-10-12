Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.16

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, TradeOgre and Graviex. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052357 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,483.63 or 1.00007142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00630644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.01011456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00105183 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,506,914 coins and its circulating supply is 8,771,798 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.