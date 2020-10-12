BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $39.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $40.40 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $30.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $155.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $159.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.18 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $212.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BDSI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 0.53. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

