ThoreNext Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 449.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $10,288.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 5,034.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,555,762 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

