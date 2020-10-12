Blockpass (PASS) Reaches One Day Volume of $51.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $179,733.56 and approximately $51.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

