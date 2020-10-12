Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $189.32 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. In the last week, Algorand has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $377.31 million and $189.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

