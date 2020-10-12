Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $57.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.23 million and the highest is $58.43 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $57.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $226.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.45 million to $226.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,955. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Saul Centers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.