Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million

Brokerages expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report sales of $78.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $86.00 million. Beigene posted sales of $50.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $295.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $364.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $655.46 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $819.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.03.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $822,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,780,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,302,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,670 shares of company stock worth $107,911,828. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.05. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.70. Beigene has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $313.69.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

