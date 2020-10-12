LUNA Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit and GOPAX. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00267191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00097660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.01489050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00157838 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

