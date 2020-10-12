Hashgard Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and $163,667.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.88 or 0.04980317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.