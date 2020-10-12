SaluS (SLS) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. SaluS has a market cap of $16.35 million and $315.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $16.15 or 0.00142802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,321.64 or 1.00090644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

