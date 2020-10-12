Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post $194.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. BOX reported sales of $177.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $768.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $769.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $842.63 million, with estimates ranging from $828.16 million to $854.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,800. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,016. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

