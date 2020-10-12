Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $364.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.46 million. Express posted sales of $488.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Express by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Express by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 417,371 shares in the last quarter.

EXPR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 3,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,361. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Express has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

