$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $1.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $6.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 million to $8.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $30.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,430. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,542 shares of company stock valued at $807,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

