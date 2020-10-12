Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,647.80 ($21.53).

Several research firms have weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price (up from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,714.75 ($22.41) on Monday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,858.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,680.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($21.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,074 ($13,163.47). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.80 ($6,584.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,521,080.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

