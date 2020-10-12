Brokerages Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will report $848.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $874.00 million. Brink’s posted sales of $924.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,557. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

