American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

