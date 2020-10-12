Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $277.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.71.

PAYC opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $368.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,000 shares of company stock worth $107,323,530. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

