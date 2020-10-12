Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $63.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

