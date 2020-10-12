Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

NOVA opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

