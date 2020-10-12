Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.33.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $549.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

