Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,905.78 ($24.90).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

LON REL opened at GBX 1,700.50 ($22.22) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Relx will post 103.2722403 EPS for the current year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

