Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

DHC stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

