Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $24.65 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.