Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

BSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. 36,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,139,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 567.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,179,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,021,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,385,000 after buying an additional 1,073,710 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

