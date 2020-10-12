Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.10 million, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $71.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 26,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,619,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

