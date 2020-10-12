$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $30.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.97 million, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BSRR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,121. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

